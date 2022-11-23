Contrasting American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) & Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA)

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) and Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.7% of American Outdoor Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of Connexa Sports Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of American Outdoor Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and Connexa Sports Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Outdoor Brands $247.53 million 0.48 -$64.88 million ($5.54) -1.59 Connexa Sports Technologies $10.80 million 0.23 -$18.59 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Connexa Sports Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Outdoor Brands.

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and Connexa Sports Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Outdoor Brands -32.13% 6.25% 4.87% Connexa Sports Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for American Outdoor Brands and Connexa Sports Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Outdoor Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00 Connexa Sports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Outdoor Brands presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 53.41%. Given American Outdoor Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Outdoor Brands is more favorable than Connexa Sports Technologies.

Summary

American Outdoor Brands beats Connexa Sports Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products. In addition, it offers electro-optical devices, including hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; and reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Adventurer, Harvester, Marksman, and Defender brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

About Connexa Sports Technologies

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. operates as a sports company. It delivers products, technologies, and services across the watch, play, learn commercial and subscription-as-a-service activities in sports. The company was formerly known as Slinger Bag Inc. and changed its name to Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. in May 2022. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is based in Windsor Mill, Maryland.

