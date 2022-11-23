Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Shares Up 25.3%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 25.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.18 and last traded at C$5.00. 3,023,077 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 279% from the average session volume of 798,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTS. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.17.

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 28.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

