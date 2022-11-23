Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 187 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,069 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 51,943.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 406,720 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after acquiring an additional 398,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,846,000 after acquiring an additional 302,570 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Argus downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.35.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $385.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $693.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.69 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

