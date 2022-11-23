Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 782 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Corteva by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva stock opened at $66.09 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.85 and a 200 day moving average of $59.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

