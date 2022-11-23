Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 967 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average of $69.16.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.