Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 107,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EQT from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, PETERS & COMPAN restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.88.

Insider Activity at EQT

EQT Stock Performance

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.52.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.27%.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.