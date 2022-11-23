Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,575,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,660,000 after acquiring an additional 173,532 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth about $38,069,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.95, for a total transaction of $433,760.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,524.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $5,410,900.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,496,428.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.95, for a total transaction of $433,760.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,524.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,360 shares of company stock worth $9,560,633. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $342.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.75. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $346.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.13.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

