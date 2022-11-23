Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 23,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 97,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $33,297,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 16.7% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW opened at $81.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.71. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $147.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $585,979.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $585,979.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Barclays boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

