Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,731 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,299 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 51.0% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,787,000 after purchasing an additional 438,407 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 103.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 855,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,907,000 after buying an additional 435,631 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $86,451,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DG. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

NYSE:DG opened at $257.46 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.57. The company has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,715,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

