Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,456 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,834 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Applied Materials by 228.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.8 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $107.04 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.19.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

