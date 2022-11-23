Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.38

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.38 and last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

Corporación América Airports Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporación América Airports

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the second quarter valued at $69,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports in the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

