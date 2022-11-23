COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.92

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 40364 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of COSCO SHIPPING from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
COSCO SHIPPING Trading Down 21.9 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94.
COSCO SHIPPING Increases Dividend
COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.
