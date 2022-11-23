Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 151.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,106,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268,034 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.12% of Coupang worth $26,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Institute of Technology boosted its holdings in Coupang by 48.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology now owns 24,014,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,579,000 after buying an additional 7,816,529 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Coupang by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,510,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,873,000 after buying an additional 174,096 shares in the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Coupang by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 10,450,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,771,000 after purchasing an additional 825,726 shares during the period. Washington University boosted its stake in Coupang by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Washington University now owns 6,126,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,319,000 after purchasing an additional 693,856 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Coupang by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,398,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,477,000 after purchasing an additional 852,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Performance

CPNG traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 42,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,172,100. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of -56.70 and a beta of 1.02. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $22,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,601,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,858,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $957,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,339,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,800,907.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $22,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,601,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,858,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPNG shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. CLSA downgraded shares of Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.37.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

