Cowen Increases Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $39.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.03% from the company’s current price.

FL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.61.

Foot Locker Price Performance

NYSE:FL opened at $36.10 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $52.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Insider Activity at Foot Locker

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $2,983,251.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,659,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,105,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $2,983,251.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,659,379 shares in the company, valued at $465,105,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Foot Locker by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,562 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 28,690 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 17.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Read More

