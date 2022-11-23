Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Plans Dividend of GBX 20.60

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.60 ($0.24) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Cranswick Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CWK stock opened at GBX 3,172 ($37.51) on Wednesday. Cranswick has a 1 year low of GBX 2,548 ($30.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,888 ($45.97). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,880.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,031.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,624.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81.

In other Cranswick news, insider Mark Bottomley bought 639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,127 ($36.98) per share, for a total transaction of £19,981.53 ($23,627.21).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($47.30) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

