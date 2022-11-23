CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Trading Down 6.1%

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28.

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter.

About CreditRiskMonitor.com

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc provides interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals worldwide. It publishes commercial credit reports of public and private companies, which features the analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, FRISK and PAYCE scores, and Altman Z default scores, as well as issuer ratings of Moody's Investors Service, DBRS, Inc, and Fitch Ratings.

