Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Gap Down to $14.48

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.48, but opened at $13.96. Credo Technology Group shares last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 438 shares traded.
Credo Technology Group Stock Up 1.5 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54.
Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 333.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.
About Credo Technology Group
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Credo Technology Group (CRDO)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.