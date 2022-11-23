Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Gap Down to $14.48

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.48, but opened at $13.96. Credo Technology Group shares last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 438 shares traded.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 333.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 5,945 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $76,987.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 274,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,544.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 41,166 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $458,589.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,476,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,446,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 5,945 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $76,987.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 274,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,544.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,000,882 shares of company stock valued at $12,277,097 over the last three months. 34.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.