Crescent Park Management L.P. Has $7.49 Million Position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,228,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403,885 shares during the quarter. Ardagh Metal Packaging makes up approximately 1.6% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned 0.20% of Ardagh Metal Packaging worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMBP. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 1,483,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after buying an additional 273,073 shares during the period. 18.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Down 0.2 %

AMBP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.39. 23,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $9.94.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMBP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $6.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

