Crescent Park Management L.P. Purchases 1,698 Shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA)

Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities accounts for about 0.3% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 1,062.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $506,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 65,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LEGA traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,003. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86.

About Lead Edge Growth Opportunities

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities with software, Internet, and technology-enabled companies.

