Cronos 24 Hour Volume Hits $25.51 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.66 billion and approximately $25.51 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0656 or 0.00000398 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00076930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00059702 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001476 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00023075 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000275 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

