Cronos (CRO) Price Tops $0.0667

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Cronos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000404 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $1.69 billion and approximately $23.01 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cronos has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00077311 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00059571 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001477 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009960 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023820 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005516 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.