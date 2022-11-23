Crypto.com Coin Reaches Market Cap of $88.65 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.81 or 0.00017002 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $88.65 million and $24,066.20 worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002567 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.34 or 0.08628171 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00470323 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,763.60 or 0.28856244 BTC.
Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile
Crypto.com Coin’s launch date was May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com.
Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading
