CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSGS. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,581,000 after purchasing an additional 62,590 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,218,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,459,000 after purchasing an additional 48,022 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 103.1% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 53,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 26,976 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 734,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,822,000 after acquiring an additional 23,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Stock Down 0.3 %

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

Shares of CSG Systems International stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.72. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $66.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.54%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Featured Stories

