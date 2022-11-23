Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 14,812 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,812 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $250,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,674,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,138,436.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,812 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $252,692.72.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,116 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $243,359.84.

On Monday, November 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 696 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $12,006.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,812 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $270,467.12.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 100 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $1,670.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 659 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $11,222.77.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $177,200.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $260,400.00.

On Thursday, September 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $341,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $174,000.00.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.87. 35 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,038. The company has a market cap of $436.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.10. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $28.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.93 million during the quarter. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 18.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEGH shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 40.1% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 334,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 95,754 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 221.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 84,324 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 45.9% in the first quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 73,006 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 181.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 62,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.34% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

