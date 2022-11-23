Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Given a $45.00 Price Target at Stephens

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) received a $45.00 target price from stock analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 40.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.07. 168,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average is $35.22. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $150.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.53 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 34.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.8% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $3,360,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 19.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

