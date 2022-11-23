D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of D.R. Horton worth $32,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 57,929 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 39,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 5.44%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

