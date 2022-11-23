DataHighway Price Reaches $3.00 on Exchanges (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for $3.00 or 0.00017943 BTC on exchanges. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $95.67 million and $95,931.51 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DataHighway has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,915,336 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.85324504 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $196,819.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

