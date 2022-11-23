Davis Capital Partners LLC Has $45.68 Million Stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Davis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,700 shares during the quarter. TriCo Bancshares comprises about 2.6% of Davis Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Davis Capital Partners LLC owned 3.00% of TriCo Bancshares worth $45,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 9.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,042,000 after purchasing an additional 247,826 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,239,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 18.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,102 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 18.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1,492.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,725,000 after acquiring an additional 343,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCBK traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $53.32. The company had a trading volume of 642 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,442. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $58.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average is $47.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on TriCo Bancshares to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on TriCo Bancshares to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on TriCo Bancshares to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

