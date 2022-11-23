DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.70

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and traded as low as $1.30. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 50,277 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DBVT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €6.00 ($6.12) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

DBV Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $253.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DBV Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 97,412 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in DBV Technologies by 203.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 57,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 38,812 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in DBV Technologies by 80.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 16,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

See Also

