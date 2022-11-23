DeepOnion Market Cap Hits $1.09 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0478 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $2.53 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00125279 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00232197 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00051165 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00059588 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000183 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,758,964 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.