DeepOnion (ONION) Market Cap Reaches $1.11 Million

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $4.64 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00122538 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00231362 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00050755 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00057034 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,758,574 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

