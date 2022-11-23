Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Deere & Company by 16.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. First National Trust Co lifted its position in Deere & Company by 7.0% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Argus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.05.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Up 6.7 %

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,536,534.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $28.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $444.59. The company had a trading volume of 71,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,976. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $375.09 and its 200-day moving average is $353.29.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.