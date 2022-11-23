Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.71 EPS

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 235.07% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies updated its Q4 guidance to $1.50-1.80 EPS.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.39. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth about $139,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DELL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

