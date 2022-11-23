Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 235.07%. The company had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies updated its Q4 guidance to $1.50-1.80 EPS.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 6.8 %

NYSE DELL opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $42.39. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

