Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Shares Gap Down to $94.70

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $94.70, but opened at $92.03. Denbury shares last traded at $92.30, with a volume of 1,219 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Denbury currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.89.

Denbury Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of Denbury

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Denbury had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $439.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $467,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Denbury by 3.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 761,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,664,000 after buying an additional 26,347 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Denbury by 157.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 43,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 26,438 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $638,000.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

