Dero One Day Volume Reaches $103,548.50 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.96 or 0.00023717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $51.73 million and approximately $103,548.50 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,706.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.10 or 0.00461473 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00025274 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00122537 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.50 or 0.00805042 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.99 or 0.00688284 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00240689 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,054,665 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

