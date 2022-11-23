Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $214.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $157.00 to $214.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $164.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.42.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $189.96 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $304.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 671,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 58,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 42,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

