Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel trimmed its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,610 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 120,400 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $12,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 68.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

NYSE:DVN traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $66.98. The stock had a trading volume of 257,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,014,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.15. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.