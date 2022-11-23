Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,350 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 4,350 ($51.44) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($35.47) target price on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($53.21) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday. set a GBX 3,300 ($39.02) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($39.61) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,160 ($49.19) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,169.33 ($49.30).

DGE stock traded up GBX 17 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,762.50 ($44.49). The company had a trading volume of 1,544,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £85.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,687.50. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($38.81) and a one year high of GBX 4,110 ($48.60). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,687.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,699.64.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,807 ($45.02) per share, with a total value of £8,261.19 ($9,768.46). Insiders have bought a total of 673 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,347 over the last three months.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

