DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.488 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

DICK’S Sporting Goods has increased its dividend by an average of 99.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to earn $11.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 10.1 %

DKS opened at $117.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.05 and its 200-day moving average is $97.89. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $135.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,004 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKS has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

