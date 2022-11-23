DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.488 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.
DICK’S Sporting Goods has increased its dividend by an average of 99.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to earn $11.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 10.1 %
DKS opened at $117.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.05 and its 200-day moving average is $97.89. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $135.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.82.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,004 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.
DKS has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.16.
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
