DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $140.00 at Barclays

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DKS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.26.

Shares of DKS opened at $117.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $135.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.89.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

