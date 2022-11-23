Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) Trading Up 1.3%

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 37,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 81,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Digihost Technology from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Digihost Technology Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digihost Technology stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digihost Technology Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGHI Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 0.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

