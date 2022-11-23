Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Dillard’s has raised its dividend by an average of 239.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Dillard’s has a payout ratio of 3.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $25.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Dillard’s stock opened at $375.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $309.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.39. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $416.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Dillard’s

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Dillard’s to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.50.

In related news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.40, for a total transaction of $845,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dillard’s

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 258.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 25,872 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,827,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Further Reading

