Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Raised to $177.00 at UBS Group

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. OTR Global upgraded Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.82.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $152.37 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $123.62 and a one year high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.97.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,859,000 after purchasing an additional 451,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,463,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,682,000 after purchasing an additional 91,905 shares during the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

