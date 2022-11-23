Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on D. Maxim Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

D opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.95 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.