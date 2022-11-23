Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) is Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC’s Largest Position

Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,385 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals makes up about 50.7% of Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.21% of Dorchester Minerals worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMLP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter worth $253,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter valued at $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:DMLP traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.19. 68,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,448. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.28. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $32.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $1.135 dividend. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.55%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.58%.

Insider Transactions at Dorchester Minerals

In related news, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 1,760 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,564.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.73 per share, with a total value of $50,564.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 75,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,068.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,795.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,808.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals

(Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Stories

