Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 1,173 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Insider Activity

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,788,416 shares of company stock worth $117,322,892 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.95. The company has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

