Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 353 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,705,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,946,000 after acquiring an additional 23,737 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 1,416,332.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,272 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,211,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,125,000 after acquiring an additional 18,349 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 876,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DEO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($52.03) to GBX 4,550 ($53.80) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($50.85) to GBX 4,500 ($53.21) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($59.60) to GBX 5,430 ($64.21) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo stock opened at $180.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $223.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.12.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

