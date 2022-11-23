Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BDX opened at $235.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 59.18%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

