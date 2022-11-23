Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $619,000 Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,963,220,000 after acquiring an additional 21,880 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 25.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after buying an additional 639,645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cigna by 11.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,435,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $343,951,000 after buying an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 38.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,922,000 after buying an additional 385,525 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CI. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

Cigna Stock Performance

Cigna Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CI opened at $319.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $331.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.